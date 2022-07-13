Chelsea are in negotiations to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe, according to reports.

Ad

Chelsea are in the market for at least two central defenders after seeing both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger leave at the end of their contracts this summer.

Transfers Chelsea sign Sterling from Man City in £45m deal 3 HOURS AGO

They are reported to be close to the signing of 31-year-old Napoli Kalidou Koulibaly, and have been linked to Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt and Manchester City’s Nathan Ake. Althought De Ligt is reported to favour a move to German champions Bayern Munich.

Chelsea are looking to strengthen their squad following the takeover of the club by Todd Boehly. They have loaned striker Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan for next season after he grew unsettled at Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Chelsea could soon sell another defender, Levi Colwill, who has been attracting interest from other Premier League sides.

Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta are linked with moves to Barcelona.

Transfers 'A lifetime of memories' - Sterling posts emotional farewell to City 8 HOURS AGO