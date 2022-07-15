Nathan Ake looks set to stay at Manchester City this summer, after Chelsea failed to agree a deal to bring the defender back to west London.

Thomas Tuchel is looking to bolster his defensive options following the signing of Raheem Sterling , but the Blues will now turn their attentions elsewhere.

Ake is happy to stay at the Etihad and his versatility is valued within the squad, despite only making 10 Premier League starts last season.

The Athletic reports that Chelsea are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal for defender Presnel Kimpembe.

They are also reportedly set to seal a deal to acquire the services of Kalidou Koulibaly for a fee of around £34m.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Senegal international has signed his contract at Chelsea, and is currently undergoing medical tests.

But Ake is one defensive target which will not be heading to Stamford Bridge. City would only sell Ake if their valuation was met, and it is understood that Chelsea fell some way short of that figure.

The 27-year-old joined City from Bournemouth for a fee in the region of £40m in August 2020, and has made 40 appearances to date for Pep Guardiola’s side.

He scored four goals in that time, two of which came last season – the most recent of which was in a 4-0 win over Leeds United on April 30.

Nathan Ake with the Premier League trophy. Image credit: Getty Images

Ake has won two Premier League titles and one League Cup in two seasons at the Etihad, adding to the two championships and the Europa League which he won with Chelsea.

City have bolstered their squad this summer with the stellar signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund , while goalkeeper Stefan Ortega arrived from Arminia Bielefeld and Kalvin Phillips made the switch from Leeds.

Guardiola’s men begin their Premier League title defence against West Ham United on August 7 at the London Stadium.

