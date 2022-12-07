Netherlands and PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo has denied that he has held talks with Manchester United but has admitted he is ready to consider a transfer.

The 23-year-old forward has been one of the best players at the 2022 World Cup after a summer when he was linked to Manchester United, Leeds United, and a host of other European sides.

While he was known mainly for playing on the flanks he has become increasingly impressive through the middle under Louis van Gaal in the Middle East, and speculation of a £50million move this January has only intensified.

United are likely to be in the market this January after releasing Cristiano Ronaldo from his contract after the 37-year-old gave a provocative interview to Piers Morgan, following a summer when he had also attempted to leave Old Trafford.

But Erik ten Hag, who shares an agent with Gakpo, is unlikely to be the only manager keen on the player after his impressive displays.

With nine goals and 14 assists already in the Dutch league this season, his form appears to have become more consistent. He also has three goals in four games in Qatar.

The Premier League restarts on Boxing Day and on New Year’s Day the transfer market opens back up for deals to be completed.

Ahead of the Netherlands’ quarter-final with Argentina on December 9, Gakpo gave an interview to Dutch newspaper NRC, where he acknowledged that a summer of speculation had been tricky, but he was ready to change his approach next time.

“That was a tough period,” Gakpo said. “I learned from that. I’m going to do it differently. What comes, that comes.

“Suppose you want to go from RKC (Waalwijk) to PSV, but that club is not coming. Then you can panic.

“I thought about Manchester United, but when that didn’t happen, I couldn’t remember. And I started to doubt. Leeds United did come. Should I go there?

“Now I wait for everything. I haven’t heard from Manchester United yet. When they come, I’ll think about it. I also seek the help of God in these decisions.”

