England international Conor Coady has signed for Everton from Wolves on a season-long loan.

The Merseyside club have an option to buy the former Wolves captain after the loan.

The Liverpool academy graduate will bolster Everton’s backline after Ben Godfrey fractured his leg in their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday which has ruled him out for three months.

“It’s incredible to join Everton,” Coady told Everton’s official website.

“As soon as I heard the interest, from the manager but also the football club itself, I really wanted to be part of it straight away. I’m over the moon to join.

“I’ve grown up around the city, I know the football club, how big this club is and what it means to the supporters. I’m someone who was desperate to come here, to play for this club. I’ve got family and friends who are massive Evertonians.

“I’m here to give absolutely everything I’ve got for this football club. It’s important I work as hard as I can to help my team-mates, help the club move forward and make people proud.”

Coady played 196 times out of a possible 198 league games over the last five seasons.

The 29-year-old, who will wear the number 30 shirt for the Blues, is the club’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window after the arrivals of fellow centre back James Tarkowski, former Wolves team-mate Ruben Vinagre and forward Dwight McNeil.

WOLVES REACH AGREEMENT WITH VALENCIA FOR GUEDES

Valencia have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Wolves for the transfer of striker Goncalo Guedes to the Premier League club. A fee of £27.5m is believed to have been agreed.

After rising through the ranks at Benfica, Guedes joined Valencia in 2017 after a brief stint at Paris Saint-Germain. He has played 198 games in all competitions for the La Liga club, scoring 40 goals and providing 32 assists.

The Portugal international becomes Wolves' second signing of the summer after the Midlands club signed central defender Nathan Collins from Burnley for £20.5m.

