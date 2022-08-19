Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Jochim Watzke says “there is no contact at all” between the club and Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes.

Reports on Friday emerged that Dortmund was the only potential destination for Ronaldo to leave Manchester United.

Ad

The consensus is Ronaldo wants to play Champions League football this season, but several clubs including Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have turned him down.

Premier League Ronaldo cautioned by police after appearing to slap phone out of fan’s hand YESTERDAY AT 15:59

Dortmund are set to join the list of clubs that are not interested in Ronaldo according to Watzke.

“I love this player, it’s certainly a charming idea – to see Cristiano play at Signal Iduna Park,” admitted Watzke.

“He's one of the greatest players the world has ever seen. But there is no contact at all between the parties and certainly no transfer either. So from now on, we should stop talking about it.”

Two weeks for Ronaldo to leave Man Utd

This year’s summer transfer window closes on September 1 so Ronaldo has just less than a fortnight to join another club, or he will miss out on Champions League football for the first time since the 2002-03 season when he was at Sporting Lisbon.

“They know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks,” said Ronaldo when replying to a fan account on Instagram. “The media is telling lies.

“I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right.

“Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip.”

“Why does the greatest player of all time (in my opinion) have to wait two weeks to tell Manchester United fans the truth?,” questioned Neville on Twitter.

“Stand up now and speak. The club is in crisis and it needs leaders to lead. He’s the only one who can grab this situation by the scruff of the neck!”

Premier League Neville urges Ronaldo to 'stand up now and speak' after cryptic post 17/08/2022 AT 08:35