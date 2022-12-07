Cristiano Ronaldo has denied reports he is moving to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has rejected reports a deal has been agreed.

His next destination is unclear with Chelsea and Newcastle reportedly distancing themselves from a move, while boyhood club Sporting Lisbon are unable to afford his wages.

Last month, Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn confirmed the Bundesliga champions would not be signing him.

Ronaldo was dropped to the bench for Portugal's emphatic win over Switzerland which sealed their place in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.

Ronaldo made a 'shh' gesture by bringing his finger to his lips when he was taken off in Portugal's 2-1 defeat to South Korea in their final group game last Friday. The gesture annoyed manager Fernando Santos, who told reporters "I really didn't like it".

Goncalo Ramos, who took the place of Ronaldo in the starting XI against Switzerland, scored a hat-trick. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958.

He said: “The petulance, the stomping around, the sulking… it's got to stop because it doesn't reflect well on him at all."

