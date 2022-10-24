Napoli still want Ron

Napoli were heavily linked with Cristiano Ronaldo as the summer transfer window edged towards deadline day, and though a move never materialised the Italian club are being linked with the Manchester United forward once more – The Sun reports . Ronaldo’s representatives are said to have approached Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle over the possibility of a January move, but with a Premier League switch looking difficult as clubs stall over the prospect of signing the 37-year-old, Napoli remain interested in the forward.

Paper Round’s view: We go again. A day after the Chelsea links resurfaced, now it’s time for Napoli. So that means it’s probably Sporting on Wednesday. The cycle continues.

Say sorry, Ron

Staying with Ronaldo, Erik ten Hag is set for showdown talks with the player on Tuesday, where United head coach will demand an apology after Ronaldo’s tantrum last week during the Tottenham match, The Sun reports . Ronaldo missed the weekend draw with Chelsea after storming down the tunnel at Old Trafford, and unless he shows some contrition he will miss Thursday’s match against Sheriff Tiraspol as well.

Paper Round’s view: It’s a no-brainer really, and given United reportedly did not train on Monday this story is dragging on for another 24 hours. No doubt something will get leaked about the conversation, but you would imagine Ronaldo backs down following that Instagram post, which may have lacked an apology but did seem to show some remorse at least.

Son to Real?

Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti are keeping tabs on Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, the Mail reports . Son is now 30 and has scored 136 goals for Spurs since joining in 2015. Despite his contract running until 2025, he is said to be weighing up his future, and given he is arguably in his prime the South Korean may be tempted by another club if the timing was right. Ancelotti is reportedly impressed with the forward’s versatility, and would be interested in signing Son if possible.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 12, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: It has been more Harry Kane than Son when it comes to links away with Spurs, but surely something has to give eventually for one of the two – if not both. Kane came closing to leaving for Manchester City, but somehow Son has gone transfer window after transfer window without a club of Real Madrid’s calibre being linked with him. Perhaps that is changing now.

Chelsea look to loan Slonina

Chelsea will look at loaning out summer signing Gabriel Slonina in January, the Evening Standard reports . The Blues signed the 18-year-old goalkeeper for £12m from Chicago Fire, where he recently completed their MLS campaign, and though he is getting valuable experience training alongside Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy, Chelsea are eager to send him back out on loan. That could be back at Fire, but Championship options are being explored, so too European teams.

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea see a bright future for Slonina, and with Kepa and Mendy battling for the gloves at Stamford Bridge, this of course makes perfect sense. Young goalkeepers at big clubs going out on loan is commonplace, the tricky thing is working out when to return to said club to try and claim the No. 1 jersey. Just ask Dean Henderson.

