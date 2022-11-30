Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to agree a deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

The 37-year-old is said to have agreed to a two-and-a-half year deal worth £172.9 million per year, according to Spanish newspaper Marca

Ad

Al Nassr, who have won the Saudi Pro League nine times but not since 2019, are said to have offered way more than any European or MLS club could offer.

World Cup Ronaldo did not score Portugal goal against Uruguay, adidas and FIFA confirm A DAY AGO

Chelsea are said to no longer be interested in signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, while Newcastle - who are owned by a Saudi-led consortium - are also believed to have distanced themselves from making a move.

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn said on Tuesday that the Bundesliga champions are not in talks to sign the Portugal international.

He said: "We have a clear idea, a clear philosophy of how our squad should be put together. We all appreciate him, there is no discussion.

"We all love Cristiano Ronaldo, but that is something that doesn't fit into our idea."

Ronaldo is currently a free agent after his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent earlier this month.

The decision came after Ronaldo criticised the United board, manager Erik ten Hag and the club's infrastructure in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan released earlier this month.

The Premier League club responded by ending their working relationship with Ronaldo despite the forward having seven months left on his deal worth more than £500,000 a week.

In the same interview with Morgan, Ronaldo claimed he had received an offer to play in Saudi Arabia but opted to move to Old Trafford in August 2021.

Ronaldo is currently at the World Cup with Portugal, who advanced to the knockout stages on Monday after a 2-0 win over Uruguay

Casemiro on Neymar’s injury and Ronaldo’s departure from Man Utd

World Cup 'Cristiano touched the ball' - Fernandes claims goal should have gone to Ronaldo YESTERDAY AT 08:51