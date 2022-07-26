Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has emphatically shut down rumours linking the club with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Manchester United forward is reportedly looking to leave the club this summer and wants to play for a Champions League contender.

Ronaldo returned to the UK to hold talks with United this week, and was pictured arriving at their Carrington training ground on Tuesday in the same vehicle as agent Jorge Mendes to hold talks over his future.

His options appear few and far between, however, and Atletico’s president said reports of the interest have been “invented”.

“I don’t know who invented this story about Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid. It’s definitely not true,” he told radio show El Partidazo de COPE

“It’s practically impossible for him to come to Atletico Madrid.”

Chelsea had been linked with Ronaldo but ended their interest earlier in the transfer window.

As well as Atletico, Bayern Munich have also emerged as a possible destination following Robert Lewandowski’s move to Barcelona.

However, no such offers for Ronaldo have been made, with United reportedly looking at the prospect of loaning the player out – so long as he extends his contract by another year in order for them to receive a transfer fee next summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo turned down a lucrative £210m offer from a club in Saudi Arabia last week, according to reports.

