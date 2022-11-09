Liverpool attract Dubai interest

Following news that Liverpool have been put up for sale by their owners Fenway Sports Group, the Mirror reports that there is interest from Dubai International Capital. DIC tried to buy the club back in 2007 but they are ready to come back with a new offer of £4.3 billion. That would represent an enormous profit for FSG, who have other sports clubs in their portfolio.

Paper Round’s view: John Henry did a superb job of taking Liverpool back to the top of world football but there have been complaints over the last couple of years that they are not giving the money needed to compete with Manchester City. It is hard to see how clubs that try to be self-sustaining will ever have the money to do such a thing, so perhaps a Dubai-based group will pay up.

United target Choupo-Moting

The Daily Mail reports that Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to leave Manchester United in the winter transfer window, with Sporting Lisbon once again linked to the player, along with Serie A league leaders Napoli. The paper also suggests that United are looking for a replacement, with one option being Bayern Munich’s 33-year-old striker, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Paper Round’s view: Choupo-Moting is seen as something of an object of ridicule in Britain because he came to Stoke City only to secure a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but he has a decent track record abroad, and has proved to be a useful addition to the squad at Bayern. He has 28 goals in 73 performances for the German side, which are numbers that few at United can put up.

Inter Miami target Messi

Spanish newspaper Marca believes that Inter Miami are plotting a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Lionel Messi. Messi is out of contract at the end of the season and the MLS side - who have extended manager Phil Neville’s contract - hope to swoop in to sign the Argentine veteran. However PSG hope to persuade the 35-year-old to extend his stay in France.

Paper Round’s view: Messi is still playing at a high level and another year in France would not only earn him huge sums of money, but it would also allow him the chance to add more trophies to his resume before he retires. A move to MLS would also be profitable, but it would be an admission that he is no longer able to compete with the very best players in the world.

Pellistri to quit United

Manchester United hope that their Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri impresses at the upcoming World Cup so that they can sell the player. The 20-year-old has been given no chances by Erik ten Hag, and the emergence of Alejandro Garnacho has seen him fall down the pecking order. A loan move could be an option, but it seems the club is more likely to move on for good.

Paper Round’s view: Pellistri was part of a string of late arrivals at United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 2020 summer transfer window, when it seemed Ed Woodward was operating out of desperation. He has failed to impress on the pitch, and while he could be a talented player, there is no shortage of senior players who can play on the flanks.

