Erling Haaland’s Manchester City contract reportedly has a release clause of €200m, which can be activated from 2024.

According to The Athletic , clubs will be able to sign the striker, should they meet the figure in two years, despite Pep Guardiola having dismissed such claims.

He has scored 15 goals from nine league games and became the first player in Premier League history to score three consecutive hat-tricks in home games after netting his third against Manchester United, where he also had two assists

The Norwegian is also the quickest player to score three hat-tricks, smashing Michael Owen’s record of 48 league games that he set in 1998.

"He is one of the best,” said manager Guardiola. “I have many very, very good strikers and Erling is one of them.

“He understands quickly and he is a nice guy. He is able to do this for the team, but we need to work together and that has happened.

“I speak a lot about him, but sometimes I should not have to because the numbers, they do this.”

Haaland is already just eight goals away from equalling last season’s Golden Boot tally of 23, achieved by Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-Min.

Kevin De Bruyne has linked up very well with Haaland and he believes his team-mate has been impressive in his adaptation to the team.

“I think the way he's adapted to us is really good, but I think outside the goalscoring there is still another part in the game,” De Bruyne said.

“I think that part is more tough to adapt to. It makes it more exciting! If he can adjust to the way we play, then the levels will go up. It has been the perfect start.”

