Everton are reportedly close to signing Manchester United midfielder James Garner and expect to keep Anthony Gordon.

Gordon has scored in both of his last two appearances for Everton, including Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

Speaking after the game, coach Frank Lampard said he was "very confident" that Gordon would remain at the the club.

He is believed to have been subject of a £45 million offer from Chelsea, which was rejected.

Lampard said: "No, he's too important a player and I think he showed his worth in the last two games.

"And with two days now to go [until the transfer window closes], what good would it do us to do anything with Anthony? On a bigger picture than that, he is our player who we've developed and there's an affiliation with him and the fans and vice versa.

"Clearly, the interest has been there because he's a top player. And that's why we're so keen to keep him."

Meanwhile, journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Everton are leading the race to sign 21-year-old midfielder Garner. Leicester City and Southampton are also said to be interested.

Stories in recent weeks have claimed that United are aiming to raise at least £20m from the sale of the player, who spent last year on loan at Nottingham Forest.

