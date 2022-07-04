Gabriel Jesus has completed his move from Manchester City to Arsenal in a deal reportedly worth £45 million.

The Brazilian becomes Arsenal's fourth signing of the summer transfer window after Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira.

Jesus will wear the No. 9 shirt which was previously worn by Alexandre Lacazette, who has left to return to Lyon

Arsenal technical director Edu and head coach Mikel Arteta were reportedly influential in securing Jesus' signature.

“I’m very excited," said Arteta, who worked with Jesus when he was assistant coach to Pep Guardiola at City from 2016 until 2019.

"The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature. I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here.

"This is a position that’s been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I’m really happy.”

With Manchester City signing striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window, Jesus was unlikely to get regular minutes at the Etihad Stadium and has opted to move to a Premier League rival.

Jesus joined City from Palmeiras in 2017. Last season he scored eight goals in 28 Premier League appearances.

Arsenal technical director Edu said: “We are delighted that we have secured the transfer of Gabriel. Everyone who knows football well, knows the qualities of Gabriel Jesus.

"Gabriel is a player who we have admired for a long time now. He is 25 years old and an established Brazil international who has consistently demonstrated that he is a player at a very high level. We look forward to seeing him join up with his new team-mates ahead of the new season. We all welcome Gabriel to Arsenal.”

Jesus has also accumulated 56 caps for the Brazil national team. His desire to be playing regular football will likely have been influenced by the upcoming World Cup in Qatar in November.

Jesus: Arteta key in move

Jesus says reuniting with Arsenal manager Arteta was an important factor in his decision to join the club.

“We spoke a couple of times about the club, the players, the project and the future. I believe 100 per cent in Mikel. I had a very good time with him before, he’s a very good guy and a very good coach as well.

“He helped me a lot [at Manchester City]. We would always stick together after the training sessions and do some finishing or something. He’s a very intelligent guy and was an amazing player, so if he knows something he can teach me or the young players.”

The 25-year-old also revealed that he enjoyed watching Arsenal legend Thierry Henry when he was younger.

“I followed Arsenal when I was young because of Henry. Obviously I didn’t follow too many European teams but when I saw some of the players that played here, I was like 'wow, this club is big'.

"When I played against Arsenal I was looking at the Emirates and it was a very good stadium, so I’m very excited to play here.

“I’m so happy to sign for this big club. Since day one when I knew I could come to play for Arsenal, I was happy. I know the staff, I know some players, the Brazilian ones. I know there are a lot of top players. They are young and I’m still young as well, so I am so happy to be here to help. I come to help, to learn as well and to try to do my best.”

