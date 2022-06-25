Gareth Bale has agreed a shock switch to MLS Side LAFC, the player has seemingly announced on social media.

The Wales international became available on a free transfer following his release from Real Madrid, and had a number of options.

He said on international duty early in June that his desire was to secure regular playing time to get match sharp - with his focus being on the World Cup with Wales in Qatar in November and December.

Cardiff were strongly linked with a move for Bale, which would have enabled him to return to his Wales roots, but it appears LAFC have stepped in to sign the 32-year-old.

The club have not officially announced the move, but Bale sent a tweet that said: "See you soon, Los Angeles" while adorned with LAFC merchandise.

Bale has, according to reports , signed a one-year deal and will become an LAFC player early in July.

His first game could be against LA Galaxy on July 9, as he will already be match fit due to his involvement with Real and Wales.

Bale spent nine years with Real and won a series of honours, including three Liga titles and the Champions League on five occasions.

The MLS season fits in well with Bale’s World Cup plans, as the regular season runs until October - with the championship match at the end of the play-offs due to take place on November 5.

Wales kick off their World Cup campaign against the USA on November 21.

