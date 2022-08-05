Georginio Wijnaldum has officially joined Roma on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

As part of the agreement, Roma have the option to buy Wijnaldum on a permanent deal from the Ligue 1 champions. PSG are also covering approximately half of the midfielder’s salary.

Wijnaldum had only been at PSG for one season after leaving Liverpool last summer, but does not appear to be part of new manager Christophe Galtier’s plans.

“It’s a really good feeling to be a Roma player,” Wijnaldum said.

“Everyone I have spoken to has given me great feedback about the club and its fans.

“The club made it clear just how much they wanted me in the efforts they made to complete the deal, which always gives a player a lot of confidence and belief. The reception from the supporters, on social media and elsewhere, has also been fantastic.

“I promise to give 100% and help the team compete for all our targets this season.”

Wijnaldum had his medical on Thursday before being greeted by hundreds of fans at Ciampino Airport.

The Dutch national captain is the fifth player to join Jose Mourinho’s side in the transfer window after Paulo Dybala, Nemanja Matic, Zeki Celik and Mile Svilar all signed for Roma.

“Georginio’s decision to come to Roma is yet another example of players of the highest level, both in terms of their qualities on the pitch and off it, believing so strongly in the club’s plans that they put all their energy into ensuring that negotiations reached a positive outcome,” said Roma’s general manager Tiago Pinto.

“We can not be anything other than delighted at his arrival."

