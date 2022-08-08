Ad

United want Arnautovic due to Anthony Martial’s injury and Cristiano Ronaldo’s continued desire to leave the club, while Rabiot represents a back-up option to prime target Frenkie de Jong.

In order to find out more, we got in touch with Ilaria Bottura from Eurosport Italy.

Arnautovic reports ‘surprised’ people in Italy

In going after Arnautovic United continue their trend of signing older strikers rather than trying to buy someone in their prime.

“These reports have surprised us here in Italy," begins Bottura.

“Arnautovic was reportedly close to joining Juventus in this transfer window but so far Bologna have turned down every offer.

“We did not think that Manchester United would go after a 33-year-old striker.”

Let’s talk about the player, how has Arnautovic done so far in his time in Italy?

“He’s done pretty well,” adds Bottura. “He scored 14 goals last season and is certainly looked at as the key player for Bologna.”

She adds, “I think that Arnautovic will remain in Italy for this season.

“He has a good understanding with the manager Sinisa Mihajlovic and United's offer - rumoured to be €5 million - would not be enough for Bologna to get a replacement in.”

Rabiot ‘is made fun of’ by opposition fans and 'not loved' by Juve fans

Okay then so let’s look at Rabiot then. Some managers - hello Didier Deschamps - in Rabiot’s career have absolutely loved the midfielder, while he has driven some others absolutely mad.

So how is he looked at in Italy?

“At the moment Rabiot is poorly thought of in Italy,” says Bottura. “He is made fun of by fans of other teams and he is not loved by Juventus fans.

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot Image credit: Getty Images

And what about his mother? The infamous Veronique. Whilst at PSG the public war between the club and Veronique was a sight to behold. Has that carried on in Italy?

“Veronique Rabiot hasn’t been as antagonistic as she was in France, and hasn’t been as prominent in the media either.

“Juventus is a very serious environment and certain things are not allowed. Sometimes she has defended her son from criticism on social media but that’s it.”

And what about as a player? What would United be getting from Rabiot?

“Rabiot is a solid inside forward but he’s very inconsistent. He’s physically strong and he has improved a lot with his defending. But he’s maybe a little too slow to be effective in the Premier League.”

