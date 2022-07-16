Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of Hugo Ekitike from Stade de Reims.

The French striker has joined on loan for the 2022/23 season and there is an option to turn the deal into a permanent transfer.

Reports in France claim that the transfer will ultimately be worth around 35 million euros for the 20-year-old French striker.

Ekitike has played six times for the French international under-20 setup. Last season he scored 11 goals in 26 appearances for Reims.

He was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle in the January transfer window but now Ligue 1 champions PSG have confirmed the deal.

“Paris Saint-Germain are pleased to announce the signing of Hugo Ekitiké from Stade de Reims,” the club wrote on its official website.

PSG won the Ligue 1 title last season but parted ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was replaced by Christophe Galtier.

Director Leonardo left with transfers now overseen by Luis Campos.

