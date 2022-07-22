Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has said that Cristiano Ronaldo will be integrated back into the squad on his return.

Ronaldo has missed out on all of United's pre-season training so far due to family issues, staying in Europe as his side played matches in Thailand and Australia.

Ad

In early July it emerged that the striker wanted to leave the club this summer in search of Champions League football, but no suitors have made an offer for the 37-year-old.

Transfers ‘It is not the priority’ – Tuchel plays down links with a swoop for Ronaldo 14/07/2022 AT 08:06

The Old Trafford outfit play Atletico Madrid in Oslo next week before a match against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

And while it remains unclear whether Ronaldo will participate, Ten Hag insisted that Ronaldo's absence did not concern him and that he awaited his return.

"Concerning is maybe not the right word," said Ten Hag when asked for an update on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"I focus on the players who are there and they are doing really well. They are in good shape and I have further focus on that and develop that. I cannot wait for (Ronaldo) to come in and then we will integrate him."

Ten Hag was also stoic in his assessment of an extensive pre-season tour that will see the club play matches in three continents, praising the tour's impact on team spirit.

"I think it's part of football nowadays and you have to accept it as a manager, as a team, and you have to get the best out of it and that's what we did," Ten Hag added.

"It's great for the team spirit, for so long we are together and we can improve that and develop that. You have a lot of time to work on the team because you are so close together. It's great to have the experience to come to nice cities, Bangkok, Melbourne, Perth, not every day we're coming here.

"There are also disadvantages, it's clear, but you're a professional and you have to deal with certain things that are decided where you don't have an influence on. But you have influence on your game and that is our focus point."

Transfers Chelsea target Koulibaly, Kimpembe and Ake transfers - Paper Round 13/07/2022 AT 05:48