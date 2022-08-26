Ajax forward Antony has pleaded with the club to let him leave in the summer transfer window after Manchester United reportedly had a €90 million bid rejected.

In an exclusive interview with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Antony revealed he has been in talks with Ajax about his desired exit since February.

He also insisted he ended his holiday early in June to personally inform the new management team of his plans to leave the club.

"During the window months, meetings continued and I also received a proposal from Ajax for contract renewal,” Antony explained.

“I made it clear once again: I want to leave.”

On Friday, reports emerged that Ajax had turned down an offer worth up to €90 million from United, who have been long-term admirers of the winger.

Antony told Romano that on Friday, he once again expressed his desire to leave the club as the United offer came in, among others, but was refused his wish due to the limited amount of time remaining in the window.

"Today, in a meeting with the club, I expressed my old interest in leaving, only this time with a considerable offer on the table, others had already arrived!," he said.

“Ajax refused with argument that they only have five days to replace me.

"I'm not asking Ajax to release me, I'm asking Ajax to sell me with the highest bid ever for Eredivisie player.

“I've been insisting on this theme since February so that the club could rebuild the team with peace of mind.”

Antony is adamant he has enjoyed his time in Amsterdam, where he has won two Eredivisie titles, but wants to follow his “story and dreams”.

"I was very happy in Amsterdam, I won titles at Ajax, made friends and built part of my career, but now I reinforce that I am ready and full of motivation to follow my story and my dreams," he said.

"People need to listen to me and understand that my motivation moves me towards happiness.

“I need this to continue performing at a high level, Ajax will always be in my heart.”

He concluded the interview with a message to the Ajax fans.

"I hope Ajax fans understand me... because the future for a football player is a totally uncertain thing and the opportunities can be unique," he said.

"My message is one of gratitude for Ajax, club, and fans.”

