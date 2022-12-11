One club are keenly watching the World Cup…

Real Madrid are already putting a number of World Cup stars on their transfer wishlist, according to Spanish media outlet AS. The report reveals that England’s Jude Bellingham is Madrid’s “major target for 2023”, but the European champions have lined up Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez as an alternative if they miss out on the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. Real Madrid have also joined the chase to sign impressive Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol and Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo. Portugal’s breakout star Goncalo Ramos has also been linked to join as a back-up to Karim Benzema.

Paper Round’s view: Real Madrid love signing a World Cup superstar. We have seen it in the past with the likes of Ronaldo, James Rodriguez, Mesut Ozil and Thibaut Courtois. Los Blancos have history of signing superstar names off the back of an impressive string of performances at the World Cup. Bellingham would be an unreal signing, but you’d have to fight off a number of Premier League sides – including Liverpool and Manchester United. You’d expect Real Madrid to sign at least one of the players mentioned in the report.

Man Utd activate Rashford contract extension

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the club has activated the one-year extension clause on Marcus Rashford’s contract to prevent him from leaving Old Trafford for free at the end of this season. The 25-year-old has attracted attention from Paris Saint-Germain, but United are keen to hang onto him and will attempt to convince Rashford to sign a new long-term deal. The Premier League club are worried that Rashford is being advised to leave for free when his contract expires and seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Paper Round’s view: It’s a move that makes complete sense for Manchester United. It would be a disaster if they lost Rashford for free this summer and the extension clause gives the club a bit more time to try and convince him to sign a new deal. They will be faced with a huge decision this summer if Rashford decides against a contract extension. United will have to decide whether to sell him for a transfer fee or keep him for one more season before he leaves for free in the summer of 2024.

Brazil ambitiously target Guardiola

Brazil are on the search for new manager after Tite resigned following their heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat to Croatia in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday. The Express report that the Selecao are ready to launch an ambitious move for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. The Confederacao Brasileira de Futbol will contact Guardiola and find out whether the Spanish coach would be interested in becoming the new Brazil boss at the end of the current season.

Paper Round’s view: You have to respect Brazil’s ambition. Guardiola’s two-year contract extension at Manchester City was confirmed less than three weeks ago, but Brazil do not care as they view the 51-year-old as the “best coach in the world”. It seems unlikely that Guardiola will agree to leave Manchester City so soon after committing to two more season at the Etihad Stadium. Maybe Brazil will come back in for him when his current deal expires in 2025.

England aren’t going home empty handed

England may have been knocked out of the World Cup after losing 2-1 to France in the quarter-finals, but the Star report that they will be bringing something home. Kyle Walker promised fans that he would adopt a stray cat that was hanging around the England camp if the Three Lions won the World Cup. However, ‘Dave the cat’ was put in a pet carrier and taken back to the United Kingdom despite England’s early exit on Saturday. Walker’s new feline friend will spend four months in quarantine before joining his new home with the Manchester City star.

Paper Round’s view: Some England fans may have already been familiar with Dave the cat thanks to Walker and John Stones’ social media posts during the tournament – but if not, you now are. Let’s hope he enjoys his new home once he completes his quarantine period. Walker might not have won the World Cup, but he does have a new pet.

