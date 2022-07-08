Juventus have confirmed the signing of Angel Di Maria on a free transfer.

The Argentina forward - who left previous club Paris Saint-Germain in May at the end of his contract - will wear the No. 22 shirt with the Old Lady, with his contract in Turin set to run until June 2023.

Outlining the threat that Di Maria will bring to the club, the Argentina forward - as his new club wrote in their press release - has the third-most most assists in Europe’s top five leagues since the beginning of the decade with 131, behind only Thomas Muller (149) and Lionel Messi (174).

Just behind Di Maria in the Juve signings queue is Paul Pogba, whose impending arrival at the club was teased on their social media on Friday.

Pogba is understood to be having his medical ahead of the completion of his move.

In a video distributed on the club's social platforms, Pogba said: "I'm back, I'm here.

"I'm very, very happy.

"I can't wait to get started and wear the Juventus shirt again."

Juventus are putting together quite the squad ahead of a renewed tilt at the Serie A title.

Having won nine Scudetti in a row, they have now not won one since 2019/20, with their most recent campaign under Max Allegri - the latter still in situ in the manager's dugout - being particularly underwhelming, ending in a fourth-placed finish.

