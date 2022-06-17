Leeds United are set to sign Bayern Munich and former Spain Under-21 midfielder Marc Roca in a deal worth £10m.

The 25-year-old is expected to undergo a medical at the club on Friday.

Roca has played 24 games for Bayern and boasts two Bundesliga titles and a Club World Cup title, but never scored for the German giants and leaves just two years into a five-year contract.

He will be the third summer signing made by the Whites after Brendon Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen each joined from Red Bull Salzburg.

Roca previously played for Spanish side Espanyol, making 121 appearances and scoring three goals.

