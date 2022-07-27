Lisandro Martinez has spoken of his delight at joining the "perfect club" after completing his £57m transfer to Manchester United.

The 24-year-old has completed his move from Ajax, signing a contract until June 2027, with the option for United to extend the deal by a further year.

Martinez said: “It’s an honour to join this great football club. I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United.

"There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it.

“I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there but feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at the perfect club to do this.”

Manchester United football director John Murtough said: “Lisandro is an outstanding player who will bring further quality and experience to Erik [Ten Hag]’s squad.

“We are delighted that he has chosen to join Manchester United and we are looking forward to seeing him develop further and help the team achieve the success we are aiming for.”

Martinez began his career in his native Argentina, coming up through Newell's Old Boys and Defensa y Justicia before earning a move to the Eredivisie in 2019.

He subsequently made 74 appearances for Ajax, working with Ten Hag for three seasons and impressing as the club won the Dutch title in 2021 and 2022.

