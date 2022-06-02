Transfers
TRANSFER NEWS LIVE - THE LATEST ON ROMELU LUKAKU, AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI AND JURRIEN TIMBER
08:29
WAN-BISSAKA COULD BE ON THE WAY OUT
That is according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano who says Diogo Dalot will likely be a part of new boss Erik ten Hag's plans for next season. United are reportedly keen to sign Jurrien Timber and are in contact with Ajax to try and get a deal done.
08:22
LUKAKU HEADING BACK TO INTER?
Inter Milan are prepared to make a huge offer for Romelu Lukaku but he would have to accept a pay cut to make it happen, according to The Mirror. The 29-year-old would have to take a cut on his current £200,000-a-week wages, but the Italians are ready to offer £20 million for a one-year loan, with the deal becoming permanent in 2023 with an additional payment of £65m. The Mirror also says that Timo Werner and N’Golo Kante could leave.
Inter Milan to propose huge Lukaku offer - Paper Round
08:14
THE RACE FOR TCHOUAMENI IS ON!
Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain could go toe-to-toe for the second time this transfer window. Kylian Mbappe decided to stay in Ligue 1 and now the same option is open to Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni. PSG have told their league rivals that they will pay 100 million euros for the midfielder, with Real reticent to match that offer.