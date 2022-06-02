The perfect Mane replacement?

Liverpool have identified Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane, who is expected to leave Anfield this summer. The Senegal international has reportedly announced his desire to leave Liverpool and is linked with a move to Bayern Munich. The Star report that the Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp is interested in signing Pulisic, who would be open to leave Chelsea in search of first-team football. The west London club are unsure about selling the 23-year-old to a direct rival but accept that he has failed to produce a consistent level of form during his time at the club.

Paper Round’s view: Pulisic was rated very highly at Borussia Dortmund before joining Chelsea, but we are yet to see that player in the Premier League. There have been flashes of brilliance, but the American has failed to be a consistent starter at the London club. It’s tough to know whether he would struggle with the same issue at Liverpool or not. Pulisic would be competing with Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino. On paper, it seems like Liverpool are lacking a proper centre-forward rather than another inside forward. Someone like Robert Lewandowski would be a perfect match.

Mbappe hopes Tchouameni picks PSG

Kylian Mbappe is hoping that his French compatriot Aurelien Tchouameni joins him at Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The Monaco midfielder is wanted by PSG, Liverpool and Real Madrid – and is widely expected to join the Spanish club. However, Marca report that PSG are planning to strengthen their midfield this summer and have made Tchouameni their top target. The French champions are hoping that they can hijack Real Madrid’s move for the Frenchman by using Mbappe presence in Paris as a key factor in convincing Tchouameni to join.

Paper Round’s view: It seems like Tchouameni is going to be the next big-money move this summer. The 22-year-old has been hugely impressive since breaking onto the scene at Monaco over the past couple of years. Tchouameni is reportedly going to be carrying a €100-million price-tag, which could play into PSG’s hands – but it’s not like Liverpool and Real Madrid don’t have the money to sign him if they really wanted. It’s going to be an interesting international break with the French squad. Mbappe and Karim Benzema are going to be doing their best to convince Tchouameni to join them at their respective clubs.

Why Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern

Robert Lewandowski is ready to leave Bayern Munich after eight years of dominating German football with the Bundesliga champions. The Mail reveal that there are “numerous contributing factors” behind the Poland striker’s desire to leave Bavaria. Lewandowski’s next deal will most likely be his final contract at the top level as he is 33 years old, so he is mainly looking for one last new challenge. The striker is also reported to be “doubtful” of Bayern boss Julien Nagelsmann’s tactics and training methods. Additionally, he was not happy that the club were interested in signing rival striker Erling Haaland.

Paper Round’s view: It seems likely that Lewandowski will finally leave Bayern Munich this summer. He is 33 years old and has won everything he can with the German club. There’s no surprise that he is ready for a new challenge. The Poland captain has hinted at his desire to play in Spain multiple times in his career and he knows he would be the main man if he joined Barcelona. It’s an opportunity that would allow him to be the person to bring success back to Barca after a disappointing year which saw Lionel Messi leave for Paris Saint-Germain.

Everton ‘confident’ on Tarkowski signing

Everton believe they are closing in on a deal to sign Burnley defender James Tarkowski on a free transfer once he returns from holiday. The 29-year-old is set to leave Turf Moor this summer once his contract expires and a handful of Premier League clubs are interested in signing him. Aston Villa, Leeds United and Leicester City all rivalled Everton in their pursuit of Tarkowski, but the Mail state that the Toffees are “confident” that they will be able to convince the England international to join.

Paper Round’s view: Tarkowski would be a solid signing for most Premier League clubs. The Burnley centre-back has proven that he is good enough to play in England’s top-flight and he would do a job at most clubs in the league. Even Europa League-level clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United could do a lot worse than signing Tarkowski as a squad player on a free transfer. Everton probably view the past season as a blip and will look to return to being a top-half side. The 29-year-old would be a smart addition for Frank Lampard's side.

