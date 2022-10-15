Liverpool face battle for Nkunku

The Sun claims that Liverpool sent scouts to watch RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku in their Champions League game against Celtic. The 24-year-old French international is a target for Liverpool but they face competition for the striker from Chelsea. The London club are reportedly well ahead in the race for the forward, who was wanted in the summer transfer window by many clubs.

Paper Round’s view: Nkunku has been one of the finest players to emerge in the Bundesliga in recent years after struggling to nail down a place at Paris Saint-Germain. He is young enough to promise more improvement, too, so while he could cost around £60 million that is not prohibitively expensive if he succeeds over the long term. Liverpool may be too late, though.

United and PSG chase Martinez

The Mail claims that Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have made initial approaches to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan. The 25-year-old Argentina international has impressed in Italy and United want to add competition to their frontline. Meanwhile, PSG would like to sign the player as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is reportedly keen to leave.

Paper Round’s view: Martinez is believed to want to remain with Inter and if he prefers to stay with the Serie A side then there is little point chasing him. PSG and United have both been burned in recent years by chasing players who were more interested in money than the club, or reluctant to leave their former clubs in the first place. As talented as he is neither club should force the matter.

Balogun wants to stay at Arsenal

Folarin Balogun is doing well at French side Reims this season and already has six goals to his name. The 21-year-old striker is on loan from Arsenal and the Mirror reports that the Ligue 1 club would like to keep him on their books permanently. However the American-born England youth international is still keen to embrace his chance in the long term in north London.

Paper Round’s view: After a tepid tenure at Middlesbrough in the Championship last season, Balogun did not look likely to break through at Arsenal. Few would have been surprised if a move to Reims would have precipitated a permanent transfer elsewhere. However if he keeps up his current form then he could be the man to add competition for Eddie Nketiah, if not Gabriel Jesus.

Ten Hag sends Brobbey text

The Express reports that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag sent a text message to Ajax forward Brian Brobbey in an attempt to convince the striker to join him at Old Trafford this summer. The 20-year-old has played for Ajax in two permanent spells and one loan period and remained in the Netherlands as he believed he would be the first choice this year.

Paper Round’s view: Brobbey has not always been first on the team sheet up front for the current Dutch champions, but he remains a promising player and one that Ajax will probably be reluctant to give up. However with the World Cup on the horizon and with Cristiano Ronaldo not certain to stay this winter, perhaps he could move again in the near future.

