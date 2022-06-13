Erling Haaland declared he is ready to score goals and win trophies after Manchester City confirmed his capture from Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League champions, and arrives after scoring 86 goals in 89 games at Dortmund.

“This is a proud day for me and my family,” he told mancity.com.

“I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.

“There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all-time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions.

“I want to score goals, win trophies and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season.”

Expanding on his decision to join, Haaland said the fact his father – Alf-Inge – played for City was a big factor.

“I was born in England. I have been a City fan my whole life. I know a lot about the club,” Haaland junior added.

“In the end, [deciding to sign was down to] two things. I feel at home here and I feel I can develop and get the best out of my game at City.

“I like the style (of play). I like the attacking football. I like the positive vibe we have when City play football. This is what I like a lot, so I think it’s a good fit.”

Haaland further boosts City’s prospects of defending their Premier League title next year, and also lifts their hopes of winning a first Champions League.

City played the 2021-22 season without a regular No. 9 after Sergio Aguero departed last summer, but were still able to win the title by a point ahead of Liverpool, who are expected to announce the signature of Darwin Nunez this week.

Haaland is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, and City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain said the Norwegian has “everything” they were looking for.

“We have been monitoring Erling for several years now, so we are delighted to bring him here to Manchester City,” said Begiristain.

“He is a huge talent and has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the last few seasons. His goalscoring record is exceptional and his performances at Borussia Dortmund and in the Champions League in particular have proved he can succeed at the highest level.

“Erling has everything we want in a striker and we are certain he will excel in this squad and this system.

“His rise has been remarkable, but he is still only 21. His best years are ahead of him and we are confident he can get even better working with Pep.

“This is a very exciting signing for our club, and I am sure our fans will enjoy watching Erling perform in this team.”

