Erik ten Hag is facing a difficult transfer choice between Antony and other Ajax players such as Jurrien Timber and Lisandro Martinez.

The Mirror reports that the Dutchman has a list of transfer targets this summer including many of his former players from his time in the Eredivisie.

Antony is one such target and Manchester United have reportedly dispatched a delegation to secure the Brazilian winger despite a £40 million asking price and suggestions that the 22-year-old wide player is far from keen to give up Champions League football.

Another South American, Argentine international Martinez, is said to be a target both for United and Arsenal, and Timber is also another defensive option interesting United, however, Louis van Gaal has cautioned the player over joining his former club.

However, Ajax have already sold Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui to Bayern Munich, and Sebastien Haller is expected to move on. That has left them unwilling to sanction many more exits ahead of their own upcoming campaign.

Away from Ajax, United are also keen to add Frenkie De Jong to their line-up with Ten Hag in need of midfield reinforcements after the departures of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata, but the club are yet to agree a fee. Barcelona are believed to want around £70m for the 25-year-old Dutch international.

That could see United move away from the player, supposedly seen as key by their new manager, for more affordable options.

One player under consideration is Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, who wants to move on, and Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, who could cost around £35m. Arsenal have been linked to both players, as well as United.

