Manchester United have made an offer for the loan of Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, with an option to buy, according to reports.

United have been searching for a back-up to David de Gea since the departure of Dean Henderson on loan to Nottingham Forest, with the need for a replacement intensified since the Spaniard’s error against Brentford two weekends ago.

Ad

Yann Sommer at Borussia Monchengladbach had been mentioned as an option for new manager Erik ten Hag, and now journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that United have made an offer to take Dubravka on loan for the rest of the season.

Transfers Antony sparks transfer merry-go-round amid Man Utd move – Paper Round 12 HOURS AGO

A purchase option has also been discussed, worth around £5 million.

Dubravka arrived at St James’ Park in 2018, initially on loan from Sparta Prague, before making the switch permanent.

Now 33, Dubravka had been a first-team regular for much of his time at Newcastle but has fallen behind Nick Pope and Karl Darlow at different periods.

Manchester United are also linked with Ajax winger Antony ahead of the end of the transfer window, and unveiled Casemiro as a signing from Real Madrid on Monday evening.

Transfers Maguire may push for Man Utd exit, Ten Hag eyes De Gea alternative – Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 22:42