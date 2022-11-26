Manchester United target Thuram

Manchester United are looking to sign Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram, who could be available for as little as £8.6 million, reports the Express. The 25-year-old French forward would replace Cristiano Ronaldo and is available because he is out of contract at the end of the season. Both Tottenham and Newcastle United had been frontrunners for his signature.

Paper Round’s view: ‘Gladbach need to sell Thuram now if they want to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer months, and they appear to have decided to sell rather than use him for the second half of the season. United also need to replace Ronaldo after his departure, and Thuram more closely fits the profile of players that coach Erik ten Hag would like in attack.

Saudi Arabia want Ronaldo and Messi

The Daily Mail believes that Saudi Arabia is not interested in just Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old is a target for a big-money move after leaving Manchester United just as the World Cup started, but there is also the suggestion that Saudi would like their ambassador Messi, to move to them when his contract at Parc des Princes expires this summer.

Paper Round’s view: Messi’s abilities have definitely dramatically diminished since his move to PSG and while he still remains an excellent player, it would be little surprise if his current club think they can get more out of spending money on a younger replacement. For both Messi and Ronaldo, a switch to the Middle East would essentially be their retirement from football.

Flamengo to make Ronaldo offer

The Sun suggests that Flamengo could make a short-term offer for Ronaldo. Available on a free transfer, they would give him a three-month contract that would allow him to compete for them at the Club World Cup in February, and then he would be able to decide if he wanted to remain with the Brazilians, or move on for the remainder of the season. Sporting are also interested.

Paper Round’s view: If Ronaldo played for Flamengo and United, then it might be difficult for him to register for another side in the same season. Perhaps regulations would allow him to switch to MLS, but that would be one for the experts to untangle. For Flamengo, the chance to offer Ronaldo another prominent trophy might be enough to get him to consider a switch.

Traore may leave in January

The Mirror reports that Wolves winger Adama Traore could leave the club in January, with three Italian sides considering a move in the January transfer window. The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and could leave for nothing, but Napoli, Juventus and AC Milan have all been linked with a transfer in the winter despite Julen Lopetigui wanting to keep him.

Paper Round’s view: Traore is coming up to what should be his peak years and now is the time that he moves to a bigger side. He has fantastic pace and strength, and sometimes his technique matches the fear he can strike into opponents. But to make the most of his talent he needs to become more consistent and the added pressure at a top Italian team might focus his mind.

