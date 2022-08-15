Man Utd want Cunha

Manchester United are considering a £45m move for Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha, the Daily Mail reports . The Brazil international only joined Atletico on a five-year deal last year, but United have been told the player is willing to make the move, with the Spanish club needing to sell players this summer. Having offered Alvaro Morata to United, the struggling Premier League club would prefer Cunha.

Paper Round’s view: There has been a positive response from United fans following news of this potential transfer, and that perhaps tells you all you need to know. It won’t happen… Of course, it might, so let’s see how it plays out – but once United are interested, the price normally goes up £10m or so.

**

Ten Hag shifts stance on Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag has performed a U-turn over his Cristiano Ronaldo stance and is willing to facilitate the forward’s move away from Manchester United, the Times reports . Ten Hag had stressed his desire to keep Ronaldo after taking the reins at Old Trafford, but having seen Ronaldo’s mood and overall demeanour during their opening two defeats this season, the Dutchman is willing to cut ties.

Paper Round’s view: No real surprise to see Ten Hag change his mind, but you would imagine it will take more than Cunha to make up for Ronaldo’s departure. They need a proper No. 9, but there are far and far between right now.

**

Ronaldo among group sending SOS plea

Several Manchester United players have approached the club’s hierarchy urging them to back Erik ten Hag and make new signings to help turn around their shocking start to the season, the Mirror reports . Captain Harry Maguire and Ronaldo were joined by Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes in sending out this SOS plea. The transfer window is open until September 1, and having lost five players but only signed three, United’s core players are desperate for reinforcements.

Paper Round’s view: When you lose more players than you’ve signed, it is only natural to feel like you are up against it, and even if Ronaldo wants out and the replacements could trouble Maguire and Rashford in particular when it comes to a starting place, it can only be a positive sign if this group of seemingly divided players are able to rally together and urge their board into action.

**

Taylor can ref future Chelsea games

Away from the world of transfers, the Daily Mail are reporting that Anthony Taylor will continue to officiate Chelsea matches despite head coach Thomas Tuchel admitting “maybe” it was a good idea for the referee to no longer take charge of their matches after the Tottenham draw. Chelsea were infuriated by a number of Taylor’s decisions, but that will not prevent Premier League chiefs from putting Taylor on future Chelsea matches.

Paper Round’s view: No surprise, really, given it would set a dangerous precedent if Chelsea’s wishes were granted. You would imagine it might be an away Chelsea game next for Taylor, although at some point a Stamford Bridge return is inevitable – you would have thought.

