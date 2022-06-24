Manchester City have reportedly struck an agreement with Leeds United to sign midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

A fee of £42 million plus £3 million in potential add-ons has been reported, as the 26-year-old edges closer to a move to the Etihad Stadium after positive discussions between both clubs.

Phillips is considered to be Man City’s main midfield target this summer, and the club have stepped up their pursuit of the player recently after wrapping up a deal for striker Erling Haaland.

Before a deal is completed, Man City will have to agree personal terms with Phillips - who is currently away on holiday - and the player will need to pass a medical.

Phillips is considered to be the long-term replacement for Fernandinho, who revealed he will be leaving the club this summer after nine years at the Etihad.

The midfielder - who came through the Leeds academy - has made 234 appearances for the Elland Road club in a 12-year spell, and has established himself as an England international.

Man City youngster Darko Gyabi will reportedly move in the other direction in an unrelated transfer, for a £5 million fee.

