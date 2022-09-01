Manchester City have signed Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji on a five-year deal from Borussia Dortmund, the Premier League champions announced on Thursday.

The 27-year-old reportedly cost an initial £15 million after City pounced on the opportunity to sign the centre-back once he entered the final year of his deal in Germany.

Ad

“I am delighted to be here, and can’t wait to get started,” Akanji told the club's website.

Bundesliga Burke scores in 95th minute to complete Werder Bremen comeback win at Dortmund 20/08/2022 AT 12:40

“City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career.

“Pep Guardiola is an exceptional manager, and this is an exceptional squad of players, so this is an exciting opportunity for me.

“I am really looking forward to testing myself in the Premier League and I will do everything I can to help this Club be successful.”

Akanji becomes the Citizens’ fifth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Erling Haaland, Stefan Ortega, Kalvin Phillips and Sergio Gomez. He will wear the No. 25 shrit.

The capture of the Swiss defender takes City’s total summer spending to around £127m.

Akanji departs Dortmund after four-and-a-half years in Germany.

He was also linked with a move to Inter Milan this summer before sealing a deadline day move to the Etihad.

The centre-back featured regularly for the Bundesliga giants during his time at Signal Iduna Park, making 158 appearances in all competitions and scoring four goals.

Akanji won the German Cup in 2020/21 for Dortmund, and played in every minute of Switzerland’s run to the quarter-finals at Euro 2020 last summer.

The Swiss knocked out France on penalties in the last 16, with Akanji among their spot-kick scorers.

However, the defender then had an effort from 12 yards saved in a shoot-out defeat to Spain in the following round.

Akanji adds yet more depth to Pep Guardiola’s options in defence - he will compete with Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake for a starting spot.

City’s title defence got off to a strong start with four wins and a draw in their opening five league games.

They are second, two points behind flawless leaders Arsenal, ahead of a trip to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Transfers ‘There’s no contact’ - Dortmund CEO Watzke denies Ronaldo transfer talks 19/08/2022 AT 11:05