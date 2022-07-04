Premier League champions Manchester City have confirmed the arrival of England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips on a six-year deal from Leeds United.

The 26-year-old, who will wear the No 4 shirt, joins as a replacement for Fernandinho, who left the club earlier this summer to return to his native Brazil and sign for former club Athletico Paranaense.

The deal is widely reported to be £42 million initially with the potential to rise up to £50m with add-ons.

Phillips is the third signing City have made this summer after striker Erling Haaland and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Philipps said it was a "dream come true" and added: "To be able to play under Pep [Guardiola] and learn from him and his coaching staff as well as be part of such a fantastic squad is a prospect that I am incredibly excited about.

“I am very appreciative of what I have done at Leeds and everyone I have been around, so I just want to test myself in the next step with good players with an unbelievable work ethic and an unbelievable manager as well.”

Man City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “Kalvin is a player that we have long admired, and at both domestic and international level, he has proved his fantastic ability and quality over the past few seasons.

“His reading of the game, alongside his passing ability, energy and drive make him a formidable talent and he is a player who has a fantastic will to win.

“We feel he will be a superb addition to our squad and that he will complement our game perfectly.

“Everyone here is looking forward to watch Kalvin play and develop even further over the next few years."

A Leeds academy graduate, Phillips played 235 times across eight seasons for the club. He made 37 appearances during the 2019/20 season when the Yorkshire club sealed promotion to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

Phillips, who was only able to make 20 Premier League appearances last season due to a hamstring injury, has written an open letter to Leeds and their fans after his departure was confirmed.

He paid tribute to former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa who he says is "the best manager I've ever come across".

"I cannot mention Leeds without mentioning one special person - Marcelo," he wrote.

"The best manager I have ever come across. He is the man that gave the club life, he gave the players and everyone involved in the club the belief we were good enough to return to the Premier League after 16 years.

"Not only did you give the club everything but you also gave me everything I needed to become the person I am today on and off the field."

