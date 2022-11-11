Liverpool and United battle for Moukoko

Youssoufa Moukoko is a target for both Manchester United and Liverpool, according to the Mirror newspaper. The two Premier League sides could move for the 17-year-old German forward, who is out of contract at Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season. As a result of his deal running out, Dortmund are reportedly ready to accept just £26.2 million for him in January.

Paper Round’s view: Moukoko has impressed in the Bundesliga for the best part of two years and if he is available at a bargain price then United and Liverpool will doubtless be tempted to act quickly. United are expected to see Cristiano Ronaldo leave in January after months of unhappiness, but have so far failed to locate an adequate replacement who would be for sale.

Zidane lined up as next France manager

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that the French Football Federation will give Didier Deschamps the choice to stay on as France's national team manager if the side finishes in the semi-finals or better at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Worse than that and they will then decide his fate themselves, with Zinedine Zidane to take over the role after leaving Real Madrid.

Paper Round’s view: Zidane showed at Real Madrid that he can take a collection of hugely talented players and assemble them into a functioning team. A couple of years ago, that was France, but now they are lacking in midfield and perhaps defence, so for all Zidane’s experience of winning with Real Madrid, it would present him with a new managerial challenge.

Ten Hag prepared to sell Van de Beek

Erik ten Hag has made it clear that he will not loan out Donny van de Beek if he does not earn a first-team spot at Old Trafford. Instead, reports the Sun, he will sell the 25-year-old Dutch midfielder. While he has started the last three games for Manchester United, he is yet to show his best form, which could lead to United cutting their losses and moving him on.

Paper Round’s view: After failing to make the cut for the Netherland’s World Cup squad, Van de Beek must be aware that his form has to dramatically improve if he is to resuscitate his career. A loan to Everton did him little good, so Ten Hag is right. Either Van de Beek shows his true potential, or he must move somewhere his current performances are acceptable.

Ten Hag ready to sell Maguire

Erik ten Hag is ready to sell Harry Maguire, but the Mail reports that Manchester United will likely not recoup the £80m they paid for the player in 2019. The England international has fallen to fourth choice under the Dutch manager, who is also preparing to let Fred leave as the midfielder approaches the final few months of his contract at Old Trafford.

Paper Round’s view: Ever since his arrest in Greece, Maguire has been a wreck on the pitch. He has been poor for so long that at 29 there is little hope of him turning it around and winning back his place. Fred meanwhile has improved a little over the years and he does not seem to lack enthusiasm, but he simply does not have sufficient talent to merit a place in the squad.

