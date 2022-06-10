Manchester United are closing in on their first signing of the summer window with a move for Ajax star Antony reported to be close.

The 22-year-old Brazilian has enjoyed two impressive seasons with the Amsterdam outfit, netting 20 goals in 77 appearances for club and country.

It is understood the winger’s representatives are currently in Europe to discuss his future and the possibility of a transfer to Old Trafford that would see him reunite with former boss, Erik ten Hag.

Goal claim a fee of approximately €60m is being mooted, which would be good news for Sao Paulo, who negotiated a 20 per cent sell-on fee when they sold the talented star to Ajax back in 2020.

It is anticipated Antony’s future will be decided in the coming days with ten Hag’s arrival in Manchester seen as a key factor in any potential transfer.

Our colleagues in the Eurosport office in the Netherlands have refuted the claim, stating: "The Antony story has not been reported by any credible Dutch media outlet so far."

What is all the fuss about?

Ajax is renowned for being a conveyor-belt of young talent and Antony is just one of the latest crop who are being targeted by some of Europe's top sides.

Antony predominantly features on the right of side of the Ajax midfield but can also operate in attack and has a propensity for cutting in on his left side from that flank.

Questions remain over how the Brazilian would adjust by making the step from the Eredivise to the Premier League but he has already impressed in the Champions League. Indeed, during the 2021-22 season he netted goals against Borussia Dortmund and Sporting Lisbon as well as chipping in with a handful of assists as Ajax topped Group C.

Antony has typical Brazilian flair with an eye for defence-splitting passes and shone for his country when he helped Brazil claim Olympic Gold at Tokyo 2020.

Ten Hag has previously been effusive in his praise of the youngster, stating: He is going through an incredibly beautiful development. Especially if we perform in the Champions League, then it is clear that he will come into the spotlight and be interesting for a lot of clubs. If you play a role in the Brazilian selection, it is clear that he will be pulled. From a sporting point of view, it is clear that he is an incredible talent.”

