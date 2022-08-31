Ronaldo set to stay

Manchester United believe that recent transfer activity may now convince Cristiano Ronaldo to stay. The Sun reports that having seen the transfer window finally deliver some serious action for United - Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Antony, with Martin Dubravka likely to follow - the Portuguese striker will now finally abandon his push to leave the club.

Ad

Transfers Ronaldo set to stay at Manchester United after transfer U-turn - Paper Round 7 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: None of those signings change Ronaldo’s chances of playing in the Champions League this season so it would be a shock to see him turn down a move away if the opportunity seriously presents itself before the transfer window shuts. Given United’s poor transfer windows in the past it makes sense for everyone, including Ronaldo, to remain sceptical.

No money left for Ten Hag

The Telegraph claims that Manchester United have spent the rest of their transfer budget on Antony. Erik ten Hag had also wanted a right-back and a midfielder, but the chances of that look to have been dashed. Antony cost £85m which means that United will have to look to existing players like Donny van de Beek and Diogo Dalot to produce where the manager had wanted fresh faces.

Paper Round’s view: United’s major concern is at right-back. Dalot is a solid if uninspiring player in most qualities, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s brilliant one-on-one skills have diminished as confidence in his potential elsewhere has been dashed. Perhaps United can focus on player sales in the next day in order to make some last-minute deals, but they are rarely able to do that.

Leicester in talks for Faes

Wout Faes is on his way to Leicester City, according to the Daily Mail. The 24-year-old Belgian international currently plays for Ligue 1 side Reims, and is in line for a switch to the King Power after the exit of Wesley Fofana to Chelsea. Leicester had wanted Manuel Akanji but it appears that he is also going to the Premier League when he leaves, reportedly to Manchester City.

Paper Round’s view: Leicester have been exceptionally quiet in the market this summer and only appear to be moving to replace Fofana. If they stop there, they have made a huge profit on the Frenchman, and there must be concerns that the club are no longer interested in investing, or they have lost faith in Brendan Rodgers, in which case they should get rid of him.

Barcelona struggle to sell

Manchester United are interested in Sergino Dest but Barcelona are asking for 20m euros. That is deemed too high, and is indicative of other problems the club has selling. Marca reports that Miralem Pjanic is no closer to leaving despite not featuring, Memphis Depay’s move to Juventus broke down, and Martin Braithwaite wants 5m euros to leave.

Paper Round’s view: The financial and injury problems that Barcelona had to deal with in recent years has led them to this point, and they may rumble on for some time yet. They bought players regularly who were to fix one position instead of finding players of elite standard. Given their wages are still higher than most, they now will find it tough to shift them.

Transfers Chelsea reportedly in advanced talks with Leipzig over €90m defender Gvardiol 12 HOURS AGO