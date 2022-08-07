Man Utd continue their search for a striker

Manchester United are ready to make moves to bring in two attackers before the transfer window closes. Goal report that the Premier League side want to sign Marko Arnautovic from Bologna, while there is genuine interest in a big-money move for Red Bull Salzburg’s promising teenager Benjamin Sesko. Arnautovic is viewed as a low-cost option, who can offer experience and versatility to their attack. The 33-year-old would cost around £8 million and is keen to move to Old Trafford. Sesko could be more tricky as Salzburg are demanding £50 million for the 19-year-old striker.

Paper Round’s view: It’s a tough situation for Manchester United but it’s very difficult to feel sorry for them. The club have had all summer to strengthen their attack. It has been quite clear that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave and it would not be the worst thing for United if that happened. Instead, they’ve spent the whole summer trying to cling onto the 37-year-old and instead of actually trying to improve their squad, they’ve been blindly chasing Frenkie de Jong – a player who does not want to join them. Now Erik ten Hag has lost his opening match of the season and is trying to sign Arnautovic. It’s not promising for United supporters.

Chelsea plan to trim their squad

The Athletic reveal that Chelsea will continue to be active in the summer transfer market and are expecting a host of first-team players to exit Stamford Bridge before the window closes. The Blues are struggling to complete sales because potential buyers are hoping to benefit from the same “generous terms” that Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter Milan for. Chelsea hope to sell Timo Werner back to RB Leipzig and Marcos Alonso to Barcelona, while Malang Sarr and Hakim Ziyech are also expected to complete moves away from west London.

Paper Round’s view: We’ve seen quite a few clubs struggle to sell first-team players over the past few years. Arsenal and Manchester United have suffered in the transfer market (Phil Jones is still a Manchester United player!) but it seems like Chelsea have hamstrung themselves by taking a huge loss in the deal that saw Lukaku loaned back to Inter. It might take a few more rounds of negotiations, but you would expect these players to get the moves they want in the end. Good luck to them in the future.

Mariano’s going nowhere… for now

Mariano Diaz is set to stay at Real Madrid for another season after Marca revealed that the 29-year-old has “no plans” to leave the European champions before the end of his current contract. Mariano’s deal expires next summer, and he is expected depart the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent. Marca state that there are a lack of suitors in the current market due to his salary, which is €4.5 million net per year. Valencia held some initial interest but were not keen on matching his wage demands.

Paper Round’s view: It’s a difficult situation when something like this happens. You could argue that Mariano is wasting his career at Real Madrid. The club have no interest in extending his contract beyond next summer and Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has no plans to use him at all this season. Mariano is essentially the fifth-choice striker this season – meaning it is very unlikely he will see any minutes. However, the Spaniard is not willing to give up his wages. Maybe Real Madrid should look into paying off the remainder of his contract and just letting him leave this summer.

Coady’s heading back to Merseyside

Everton are hoping to complete a deal to sign Conor Coady from Wolves amid a defensive injury crisis at Goodison Park. Centre-back pair Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina both suffered injuries in the Toffees’ Premier League opener against Chelsea, with the former set to miss a chunk of the season after breaking his leg. Everton were already interested in Coady, but the club have now stepped up their pursuit for the England international. The Mirror state that the deal is expected to initially be a season-long loan with an obligation-to-buy clause.

Paper Round’s view: The 1-0 defeat to Chelsea was not a bad performance from Frank Lampard’s side, but the Everton manager will be wondering why he’s got the worst luck right now. Starting striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was ruled out with injury on the eve of the Premier League season and now two of his starting centre-backs are sidelined. Coady will offer plenty of leadership and experience to that defence – which will be vital in their aims to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle like last season.

