Manchester United have further bolstered their defensive ranks by agreeing to the signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax subject to a medical, player terms being finalised and UK visa requirements.

The deal for Martinez, an Argentina international, to move to Old Trafford is reportedly worth £46m plus add-ons and represents United's third summer addition following the arrival of Tyrrell Malacia from Feyenoord as well as Danish midfielder Chrisian Eriksen.

The fee is believed to be €55m (€55.37m including solidarity payments) as well as €10m in add-ons. That equates to £46.8m up front and a further £8.51m in add-ons. The contract is five years with the option for an additional year.

It's also a sign of Erik ten Hag continuing to raid the Dutch market as he looks to build his new batch of Red Devils, and may not be the last time he does so in his first transfer window in charge of the club.

Martinez, just 24, told Ajax he wanted to leave earlier in July and it had looked at times as if he was going to end up at Arsenal.

But United swooped in - sending executives to Amsterdam on Wednesday - and now he will compete with the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane for a spot in the club's backline.

Martinez began his career in his native Argentina, coming up through Newell's Old Boys and Defensa y Justicia before earning a move to the Eredivisie in 2019.

He subsequently made 74 appearances for Ajax, working with ten Hag for three seasons and impressing as the club won the Dutch title in 2021 and 2022.

