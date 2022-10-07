United could move for Lozano

Manchester United are one of two Premier League sides who could make a move for Hirving Lozano, reports The Sun. The 27-year-old Napoli player has also attracted the attention of Frank Lampard at Everton, and he could now move on at the end of the season. The Mexican international’s agent Alessandro Monfrecola believes that his time could soon be up in Serie A.

Ad

Transfers Real Madrid ready to sign €100m Dortmund star Bellingham - Paper Round 16 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: Recent reports have suggested that Napoli are in fact happy to offer Lozano fresh terms rather than lose him in the coming transfer windows, and with Crystal Palace also linked to the player, it feels unlikely that a club aiming to get back into the top four would also be interested. Lozano has long been linked with a Premier League move, but may not have shown enough consistency

Carrick up for Boro job

Former Manchester United assistant coach Michael Carrick is being considered for the manager’s job at Middlesbrough, following the departure of Chris Wilder. The North East side want a younger man, and 41-year-old Carrick is an option for the Championship side. Another figure under consideration is former Watford manager, Rob Edwards.

Paper Round’s view: Carrick was a very useful player for United for the first few years he was at Old Trafford, but he failed to improve despite being there year after year, and given United’s performances got worse when he was a coach, there seems to be little compelling reason to give him a chance to manage, unless he has shown something exceptional in interviews for the role.

Liverpool midfielder Arthur faces new problem

An injury problem for Liverpool loan signing Arthur has further complicated the Brazilian’s future. Missing games after failing to make an impression could mean that the 26-year-old’s loan spell is terminated this winter. The Mirror reports that Arthur was already for the chop after it was reported that the Juventus man had failed to convince Liverpool of his worth.

Paper Round’s view: Arthur’s decline is alarming. He had started so brightly at Barcelona and when he left for Juventus with Miralem Pjanic headed the other way, the Italians seemed to be getting a better deal. Now though Liverpool appear to have been lumbered with an uninspired and uninspiring midfielder with no clear way back for him to get back to his best.

Aubameyang considers future

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is already looking for a new club, according to the Daily Express. The 33-year-old Gabonese striker joined Chelsea from Barcelona in the summer, but Thomas Tuchel has already been sacked by Todd Boehly. That has led to talks with Paris Saint-Germain about a move to France in the summer when he’ll have a year left on his contract.

Paper Round’s view: Aubameyang has a perfectly respectable two goals in four games so far for his team but with just one league appearance and a new manager, he may see his future elsewhere. Graham Potter might feel similarly, so to move him and his wages on in the summer, and perhaps even quicker than that, might let the new man build his squad.

Transfers Opinion: Why Bellingham’s best destination would be Real Madrid 18 HOURS AGO