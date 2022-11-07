Ronaldo faces United exit struggle

Cristiano Ronaldo is still finding it hard to secure a way out of Manchester United this season. The only potential exit left, after clubs such as Napoli and Chelsea decided they could not afford his wages, is to his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon. However even then, reports Spanish newspaper Marca, the 37-year-old would need to take a huge pay cut.

Paper Round’s view: Ronaldo is on, according to some reports, half a million pounds a week, which puts him as one of the very highest earners in the game. While superclubs such as Bayern Munich might be able to avoid that, they target younger talent to make sure their big spending gives them sustainable returns. Ronaldo may have to move to MLS to keep the same salary.

Leeds in the hunt for Hall

Birmingham City have another promising teenager in midfield who is attracting attention from bigger sides, according to the Daily Mail. 18-year-old George Hall signed professional terms last year and is attracting glances from Premier League teams. However at the moment, it is Leeds United who are winning the race for his signature, but Birmingham are reluctant to sell.

Paper Round’s view: When Jude Bellingham emerged at Birmingham a few years ago, the midlands side barely got to enjoy his talent before he moved on to Borussia Dortmund. While Bellingham was clearly ready for that huge step up, as his current performances show, Hall might be a player that the club want to keep for at least another season so as to get more than financial benefit from their academy.

Cech makes transfer switch

Petr Cech left Chelsea as the Todd Boehly takeover was completed, and he had already kept himself active during his time at Stamford Bridge, as he played in goal for ice hockey side Guildford Phoenix. However the Mirror reports that the 40-year-old has now made a switch up a division, to play for NIHL South Division 1 side Chelmsford Chieftains in the 2022/23 season.

Paper Round’s view: Cech was one of the world’s best goalkeepers and his time with Chelsea both on and off the pitch provided the club with a mature presence and expertise. Now he has no ties to football he is still young enough to play sport elsewhere, even if the demands of NIHL South Division ice hockey is not quite the same as the Champions League.

Sunderland looking at Dack transfer

Sunderland are hoping to sign Bradley Dack from Blackburn Rovers, according to The Sun. The 28-year-old forward has suffered two cruciate ligament injuries in recent years and is no longer a guaranteed starter at his current club. With his contract up at the end of the season, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray hopes that they could sign him on a free transfer in January.

Paper Round’s view: Dack was once a promising forward and had he kept up his form he might have been able to persuade a lower-table Premier League side to take a look. However under Mowbray, Sunderland are rebuilding and sit in mid-table. If they can put a decent run of form together for the remainder of the season then they could even push for place in the play-offs.

