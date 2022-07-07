Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign 28-year-old Arsenal and England striker Nikita Parris.

Parris, Arsenal’s club-record signing, switched Lyon for London last year and made 38 appearances for Jonas Eidevall’s side, helping them secure a second-place Women’s Super League finish behind Chelsea.

She is now expected to make a summer transfer to Manchester United after a fee and personal terms have been verbally agreed, according to The Athletic

Parris enjoyed a hugely successful spell in France between 2019 and 2021, where she won Division 1 Feminine and the Women’s Champions League.

She started her career at Everton before enjoying a three-year spell at Manchester City before making the move to France, where she helped win the Women’s Super League as well as the FA Cup in 2016–17 and 2018–19.

Parris is currently with the England squad competing at Euro 2022.

She was on the bench as the Lionesses kick off their campaign with a 1-0 win over Austria at Old Trafford.

Parris has represented her country on 51 occasions, scoring 15 times.

