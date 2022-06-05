Manchester United are looking to bolster their depleted midfield with signing of Christian Eriksen from Brentford, according to reports from the Daily Mirror.

The United hierarchy have been impressed by his performances for the Bees, with the Dane enjoying a renaissance after being fitted with implantable cardiovascular defibrillator following his collapse on the pitch playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

Ten Hag saw Eriksen up close when he allowed the midfielder to train with his Ajax squad before sealing the move to Brentford.

Thomas Frank is very keen to keep the 30-year-old in west London, offering to make him the club's highest player. However, United have now joined Tottenham and Everton in the battle to secure his signature.

Eriksen helped Brentford to win seven of the 10 Premier League games he started since arriving in January. He scored one goal and registering four assists in 11 Premier League appearances for Frank's side.

A big overhaul is expected at Old Trafford, and Ten Hag is claimed to want six new players this summer.

He is reportedly demanding £120million to bolster his squad, but Eriksen would be a thrifty option due to the Dane being available on a free transfer. He could sign a new deal on July 1.

It was a desperately disappointing 2021/22 campaign for the Red Devils. They recorded their lowest-ever Premier League points tally and finished in sixth, missing out on Champions League football and settling for a place in the Europa League.

Spurs would have the edge on United in that respect after claiming fourth spot and a place back in Europe’s premier cup competition next season.

But there is still a chance that Eriksen could remain at Brentford, where he is happy and surrounded by a number of fellow Danes that includes Frank and Christian Norgaard.

The west Londoners will also see Eriksen as a key part of their plans next season, as they look to build on an impressive 13th-place finish in the last campaign.

