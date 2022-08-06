Manchester United are keen on signing Marko Arnautovic from Bologna, according to reports in Italy.

Arnautovic moved to Bologna from Shanghai Port after leaving West Ham, and the 33-year-old Austrian international is reportedly keen on a return to the Premier League.

Ad

The versatile forward has been linked with United before, when Jose Mourinho was interested in re-signing his former Inter Milan player, but he stayed at West Ham before his move to China.

Premier League Ferguson, Gill and Robson brought back into fold at United by new CEO Arnold - reports 29/07/2022 AT 21:07

United had already been linked with a move for a forward player, including Ajax wideman Antony, given Cristiano Ronaldo’s reported desire to leave the club after their failure to qualify for the Champions League this season.

However Anthony Martial has now suffered a hamstring injury which makes their shortage of strikers more acute.

Marcus Rashford could play through the middle but is undergoing a lengthy period of poor form, as well as being more accustomed to playing on the wing in recent years.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that United have turned their attention to the experienced forward, but Bologna are asking a high price as they want to retain the player. Juventus have also been linked with the player.

Premier League 'Sunday, the king plays' - Ronaldo hints at Man Utd return 29/07/2022 AT 15:57