United linked with Sarr once again

Ismaila Sarr is being linked with Manchester United once again. The 24-year-old Watford striker scored from the halfway line at the weekend and that has led to fresh rumours that United could revisit the player who would have cost £40 million two years ago. The Mirror reports that the Senegalese international has two years remaining on his current contract.

Paper Round’s view: This is the last year that Watford can get a decent sum from a buying club before they will have to compromise on the transfer fee, or perhaps even lose him on a free transfer. For Manchester United, they clearly need at least one more striker going into the transfer window and Sarr possesses pace as well as an undeniable eye for the goal.

United offered Morata deal

The Sun reports that Manchester United have been offered Alvaro Morata to solve their striking issues. The 29-year-old Spanish international returned from a loan at Juventus to go back to Atletico Madrid, and with a year left on his current contract, he might not cost too much money. Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave the club and Anthony Martial is injured.

Paper Round’s view: Morata is hardly a brilliant talent but for the start of his career at Chelsea he did seem like he could adapt to the Premier League. Indeed, it was something of a surprise that he turned up at Chelsea and not Old Trafford, and he had even dyed red, supposedly in anticipation of ending up at United when Jose Mourinho was manager.

Mata rejects MLS

Juan Mata has received offers to join MLS teams as he searches for a new club. The 34-year-old however wants to stay in Europe as he still has enthusiasm for the game. The Mail reports that the Spaniard is not keen to make a switch to a club in a hurry, and would prefer to find the right club after leaving Manchester United at the end of last season.

Paper Round’s view: Mata was fairly poor in the last couple of years. Not because his technical ability has been lost, but because his pace was already poor to begin with, but is now desperately lacking. A switch to MLS does seem like the right course of action, with only Serie A the kind of major league that is slow enough to accommodate his qualities now.

United consider Gakpo

Cody Gakpo is yet another name lined up as a potential Manchester United signing. The 23-year-old plays for PSV Eindhoven on the wing, but is tall and can also play through the middle. The Telegraph reports that the Dutch international is rated at £35m and could be the answer to United’s desire to find a central striker before the end of the transfer window.

Paper Round’s view: United went from chasing Antony, to Marko Arnautovic, to being linked with a winger who would then be used as a striker. It is clear that there is barely any planning outside of a handful of targets, and when those transfers are not completed then United simply scrabble around and take a look at what is available once other teams have done their business.

