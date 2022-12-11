United target Kim

Kim Min-jae is attracting interest from Manchester United, according to the Mirror. The 26-year-old South Korean international has impressed for Napoli this season after arriving from Fenerbahce to replace Kalidou Kouibaly. He has a £38 million release clause and it could see United or Real Madrid make a move for the player, but his club are hoping to offer fresh terms.

Ad

Transfers Man Utd may lose Garnacho to Real, Villa lead race for Felix - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 06:51

Paper Round’s view: Kim is an excellent player going by his current displays and that should make him an able replacement for Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof, who both are not capable at the top level of football. You could even argue that playing against lesser teams for England at the World Cup has given Maguire his confidence back, or more likely, given him a better level of opponent for his abilities.

City make Kayky loan decision

Manchester City have recalled winger Kayky from his loan spell at Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira, but not to use him in the first team for the rest of the season. Instead the 19-year-old will be sent out on loan elsewhere, with Kayky having made just nine appearances all season for his loan club, reports the Sun. Kayky is a promising player and City want him to get first team experience elsewhere.

Paper Round’s view: Kayky is an exceptional talent but City do not need to give players time on the pitch to develop while they are aiming for another Premier League title and hoping to win their first Champions League too. Kayky is not at the required standard for Pep Guardiola just yet, but if he gets time on the pitch for the next few years he could be brought back to the Etihad.

Barcelona close to Kante signing

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, according to the Mail. The 31-year-old French international missed the World Cup due to injury and those fitness problems are a concern for Barcelona, but they are believed to have almost finalised a deal. Alternatives to Kante under consideration are Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan, and another Chelsea midfielder, Jorginho.

Paper Round’s view: Kante’s fitness problems are now so bad he should not be a serious target for any team that hopes to be involved across top competitions. He’s a hugely intelligent and capable player when he is fit, so if Barcelona and Kante are confident that his injury problems are behind him then perhaps a deal that pays him as he plays might be feasible.

United linked with four midfielders

The Express believes that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will let Fred leave on a free transfer at the end of the season when his contract is up, and he will look to add a replacement. The paper believes that there are four options: Declan Rice, Moises Caceido and Enzo Fernandez that would require sizable outlays, and Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, available on a free transfer.

Paper Round’s view: Given United no longer have to concern themselves with Cristiano Ronaldo’s mammoth salary, and should see Fred’s wages off the books too, Ten Hag may have a little more money to spend in the transfer market over the next two windows. Tielemans would be the practical target though, as Ten Hag probably still wants another striker, central defender and a right-back.

Transfers Real Madrid set to complete €60m Endrick signing - Paper Round 08/12/2022 AT 22:30