Manchester United have completed the signing of free agent Christian Eriksen on a three-year contract.

The 30-year-old Denmark international spent the second half of last season on a short-term contract with Brentford after returning to football following his collapse at Euro 2020.

He is the second signing made by new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after left-back Tyrell Malacia, who joined from Feyenoord.

Eriksen told the club's website "Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.

“I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future. I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”

United are also pursuing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as well as Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, with the latter reported to be very close to completion.

Eriksen collapsed on the pitch at Euro 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest and was fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

He returned to football earlier this year after signing for Brentford on a free transfer, making his first appearance on February 26.

Eriksen made 11 appearances for Brentford, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

Eriksen played 226 times in the Premier League for Tottenham between 2013 and 2020 and scored 51 goals. He left Spurs in 2020 to join Inter Milan and won the Serie A title under Antonio Conte.

