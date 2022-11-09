Ronaldo keen on PSG switch

Paris Saint-Germain could be the next club for Manchester United forward Cristiano ronaldo. The 37-year-old Portuguese international wants to quit Old Trafford and Spanish newspaper Marca reports the player as saying: "I know the door is open. I see myself playing at the Parc des Princes, in front of 50,000 Portuguese emigrants. It would be fantastic."

Paper Round’s view: PSG are now run with Luis Campos at the helm of their transfer strategy, so a move for Ronaldo would not fit their new modus operandi. However with the controversy over Kylian Mbappe continuing they might find that they need a new superstar, and teaming Ronaldo with Lionel Messi for a season would offer a remarkable season.

Liverpool enter Fernandez battle

The Mirror believes that Manchester United and Liverpool could face off in a battle for the signature of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The 23-year-old is said to be close to a place in Argentina’s squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and the player’s club have inserted a £100 million release clause into his contract, prompting suggestions of a summer move.

Paper Round’s view: Fernandez is one of the most promising players in Iberian football but his release clause is potentially prohibitive. It would take an exceptional string of World Cup performances from the midfielder for Liverpool or United to take the plunge in the winter, but both clubs are clearly in need of at least one world class midfielder after unconvincing seasons so far.

Bayern unsure over Kane

The Sun believes that Bayern Munich are in two minds over the possibility of signing Harry Kane. The 29-year-old Tottenham forward has two years left on his current deal remaining, and Bayern are ready should he get to the end of that deal. However there is a complication, that some at the Bundesliga are unconvinced he would suit their style of play.

Paper Round’s view: Kane is not the player he once was, and will likely not win a big trophy unless he is willing to take a secondary role at a big club. Bayern play the Bundesliga on easy mode most seasons, so he would almost be guaranteed a trophy, and after years of struggle with Tottenham he would probably not care too much how he could finally win something of note.

Real looking at double striker signing

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has urged Florentino Perez to make two signings for his attack, according to the Daily Mail. One target is Rafael Leao of AC Milan, who is out of contract the summer after next, and the other is Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who is currently impressing at Napoli. Real are concerned by injuries to striker Karim Benzema.

Paper Round’s view: At 34, Benzema can conceivably argue that he is the best striker in the world but given his age he is likely to become increasingly injury prone. That means Real might not want to swallow their pride for a renewed bid for Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain, but they could do with two promising, talented players like Leao and Osimhen.

