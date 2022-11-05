United line up £100m Bellingham

The Sun claims that Manchester United hope to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer. They are preparing a £100 million bid for the 19-year-old England international, who has become a mainstay of the England international team. However there will be competition from teams such as Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Liverpool, who are also keen.

Paper Round’s view: Bellingham looks the latest great talent to emerge from Borussia Dortmund, and given the attempt to sign him from Birmingham a couple of years ago, it was hardly under the radar. If Bellingham wants to move back to England, then United really need to prove to him that they are no longer a club that is in irreversible decline.

De Jong future at Barca still uncertain

The Mirror reports that following Gerard Pique’s retirement, to come after Saturday night’s game for Barcelona, the Spanish side will look for a replacement, with Inigo Martinez of Athletic Bilbao an option. However one player who had been mooted as a potential option was Frenkie de Jong, but it appears that with Ruben Neves still interesting Xavi Hernandez, it is still hard for him to feature.

Paper Round’s view: De Jong has played 15 times this season but the expectation remains that if Barcelona were given an acceptable bid then they would be happy for the 25-year-old Dutchman to take another look at leaving the club. He has the ball-playing skills to fit in defence, but at under six feet tall it may be that the club want a more physically dominant player.

City sign Everton teenager

Emiliano Lawrence is the latest youngster to link up with Manchester City, as the 17-year-old now joins the under-23 set up at the Etihad. Lawrence moved to Manchester from Liverpool, where he had been playing for the Everton under-23s. With several other teams also keen on Lawrence, City had to be decisive to sign the player, who has represented Scotland and England at youth level, reports the Daily Mail.

Paper Round’s view: Manchester City might have lost Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund but they do have a strong track record of bringing through brilliant teenagers if they feel they are ready, with Phil Foden just one example. If Lawrence impresses for the reserve team then he can expect to be given a chance by Pep Guardiola in the coming seasons, or go out on loan.

Real hope to sign Endrick

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Real Madrid hope to sign Palmeiras striker Endrick. The player is just 16 years old and would not be able to move to Spain until July 2024, when he is 18. A release clause stands at 60 million euros but Real would like to spend less than that, up to 40m, but there is also interest from Paris Saint-Germain which adds pressure to getting the deal done.

Paper Round’s view: Real Madrid have excelled in recent years when it comes to picking up the best young talent from Brazil, with Vinicius Jr. the obvious example of a successful signing, but both Rodrygo and Reinier have also emerged as credible options for the first team in the longer term. After the Kylian Mbappe, they will doubtless hope to beat PSG to this forward.

