United consider Sesko and Vlahovic

Manchester United have put 19-year-old Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko on their shortlist to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, along with Juventus’ Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic. The Mirror claims that United want to exploit Juventus’ Champions League failure to sign the 22-year-old, while it might cost £40 million to bring Sesko to Old Trafford from his parent club, RB Leipzig.

Paper Round's view: The two youngsters are exceptionally promising youngsters and in the last few weeks, Erik ten Hag has demonstrated that he is turning the club around after years of mismanagement. However these spells are always vulnerable, and if there is a worry it is that the loss of Ronaldo will not be properly addressed, and United will continue to struggle in front of goal.

Tottenham line up Gordon bid

Tottenham are hoping that Chelsea’s lack of interest in Anthony Gordon under Graham Potter will give them a free run at signing the Everton forward. The 21-year-old was a target when Thomas Tuchel was in charge but he remained in the north west. The Sun reports that a bid of £60m could be made in order to sign the player for Antonio Conte’s front line.

Paper Round’s view: This story might well have been correct at the time of writing, but there is now a fundamental complication. On Saturday, Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffered another injury and there must be concerns that the club can't rely on him to stay fit. That puts pressure on Everton and Gordon for them to thrash out a new contract with talks underway.

Villa ready to spend under Emery

After appointing Unai Emery as Steven Gerrard’s replacement, Aston Villa’s owners are ready to back the Spaniard in the transfer market, according to the Mail on Sunday. Emery is keen on Arnaut Danjuma and Nicolas Jackson, who he managed at former club Villarreal, and there is also a chance of a renewed move for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, which Gerrard turned down.

Paper Round’s view: Rumours of player unhappiness surfaced at Villa early this season, and it took a couple of months for that speculation to be shown to be a potential cause of his exit. Under Emery, Villa need to have a plan to turn around the mood amongst the players, but three new quality signings this winter could give everyone some optimism for a top-half finish.

Real won’t overpay for Bellingham and Endrick

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Real Madrid have two main targets in the transfer market for the summer. One is Endrick at Palmeiras, with Real hoping to agree a deal for the player to join in 2024 when he is 18. Another is Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. In both cases, Real are reluctant to pay up should other clubs make a bid.

Paper Round’s view: Real are hoping that their stature means that both Endrick and Bellingham choose to join them with little interest in anyone else. That would head off a potential bidding war for both the players and while it might cost them around £150m to sign both of them, that number could skyrocket if it was merely a case to letting clubs battle it out.

